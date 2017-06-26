Vatican worries about 'forcibly removed' bishop in China
The Holy See in a statement Monday said neither Catholics in Wenzhou diocese nor the prelate's relatives know where or why Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin was taken. The Catholic church and the ruling Communist authorities of China have wrestled for decades over Vatican insistence only the pope can appoint bishops.
