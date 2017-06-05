US will stay in fight against climate change, vows California governor
President Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate accord will prove only a temporary setback to reducing greenhouse gas emissions because "disaster still looms" unless the world moves urgently on the issue, California governor Jerry Brown has said. Speaking during a clean energy conference in Beijing, he said China, European countries and US state governors will for now fill the gap left by the federal government's move to abdicate leadership on the issue.
