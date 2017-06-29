US wants to work with China despite n...

US wants to work with China despite new sanction updated

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KATV Little Rock

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. still wants to work with China - even as the U.S. is penalizing a Chinese bank that's accused of illicit dealings with North Korea. Here's what Munchin is saying at a White House briefing: "We are in no way targeting China with these actions."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATV Little Rock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Wed Chek99 1
News China landslide site evacuated over concerns of... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 1
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 282,127,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC