US to China: Free men who probed Ivanka Trump shoe maker
The State Department is calling for the immediate release of three labor activists who investigated a Chinese company that produced Ivanka Trump shoes in China. They worked for China Labor Watch, a New York-based nonprofit, and were investigating Huajian Group factories in the southern Chinese cities of Ganzhou and Dongguan.
