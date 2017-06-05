US to China: Free men who probed Ivan...

US to China: Free men who probed Ivanka Trump shoe maker

Read more: The Daily News-Record

The State Department is calling for the immediate release of three labor activists who investigated a Chinese company that produced Ivanka Trump shoes in China. They worked for China Labor Watch, a New York-based nonprofit, and were investigating Huajian Group factories in the southern Chinese cities of Ganzhou and Dongguan.

Chicago, IL

