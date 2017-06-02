US returns Chinese fugitive, a suspec...

US returns Chinese fugitive, a suspected rapist

9 hrs ago Read more: China Daily

Police officers escort a fugitive who fled to the United States in April last year. The man, who is suspected of committing rape in China, was repatriated at Beijing Capital International Airport on Thursday.Zou Hong / China Daily A fugitive on China's most-wanted list who is suspected of rape was repatriated to China from the United States on Thursday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Chicago, IL

