UN chief condoles loss of lives in Ch...

UN chief condoles loss of lives in China landslide

United Nations, June 25 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is saddened to learn of the death and devastation caused by landslides in China's Sichuan Province. Rescuers have retrieved 15 bodies from the debris till Saturday night, the rescue headquarters in the south-western province said.

Chicago, IL

