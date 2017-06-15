UN chief condoles loss of lives in China landslide
United Nations, June 25 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is saddened to learn of the death and devastation caused by landslides in China's Sichuan Province. Rescuers have retrieved 15 bodies from the debris till Saturday night, the rescue headquarters in the south-western province said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|1
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC