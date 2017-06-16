U.S. goes after Chinese firm for laun...

U.S. goes after Chinese firm for laundering North Korea money

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CNN

The U.S. has moved to seize nearly $2 million from a Chinese company that it says laundered money for North Korea. The Chinese trading firm acted as a front company to quietly move funds through the U.S. financial system for Foreign Trade Bank, a major North Korean lender that's under sanctions, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Wed Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 1
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,224 • Total comments across all topics: 281,815,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC