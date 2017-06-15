Three Aussies among 19 to face China court
Three Australians are among a string of Crown Resorts' employees to face a Chinese court after being charged with illegal promotion of gambling on the Chinese mainland. The cases of 17 current and two former employees, who were taken into custody by Chinese authorities in October, will be heard in a closed courtroom trial at Shanghai's Baoshan District Court, on Monday.
