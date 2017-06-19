Thousands still to go but 46,000 abandoned Japanese chemical arms destroyed in China to date

Some 56,000 chemical weapons abandoned by the defunct Imperial Japanese military during and after World War II have been found at over 90 locations in China, and about 46,000 of them were confirmed to have been destroyed, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has said. But the destroyed weapons did not include any of some 330,000 chemical shells believed to have been buried in the Haerbaling district of Dunhua, Jilin Province, northeastern China, according to Wednesday's announcement by the OPCW, based in The Hague, Netherlands.

