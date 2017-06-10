The arrest of 21 people from Jacobs China raised questions about the bridge's safety. Photo: Xinhua

Development Bureau says Jacobs China's performance in running laboratory responsible for compliance tests of bridge's construction materials was 'unacceptable' A US engineering firm, some of whose staff have been accused of tampering with quality test results for the bridge linking Hong Kong to Zhuhai and Macau, has been banned from bidding for government consultancy contracts for one year. The Development Bureau said on Friday that Jacobs China's performance in running a laboratory responsible for compliance tests of the bridge's construction materials was "unacceptable".

