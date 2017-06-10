The arrest of 21 people from Jacobs C...

The arrest of 21 people from Jacobs China raised questions about the bridge's safety. Photo: Xinhua

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Development Bureau says Jacobs China's performance in running laboratory responsible for compliance tests of bridge's construction materials was 'unacceptable' A US engineering firm, some of whose staff have been accused of tampering with quality test results for the bridge linking Hong Kong to Zhuhai and Macau, has been banned from bidding for government consultancy contracts for one year. The Development Bureau said on Friday that Jacobs China's performance in running a laboratory responsible for compliance tests of the bridge's construction materials was "unacceptable".

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Fri Willis 2
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr '17 slumdog indians 7
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr '17 Dr Normal BedTune 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,494,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC