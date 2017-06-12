Suspect identified in China kindergar...

Suspect identified in China kindergarten explosion; 8 killed

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, investigators work early Friday, June 16, 2017, at the scene of an explosion outside a kindergarten in Fengxian County in eastern China's Jiangsu Province. Several people were killed and dozens more injured in an explosion Thursday at the front gate of the kindergarten in eastern China as relatives were picking up their children at the end of the school day, local officials said.

