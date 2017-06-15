Suspect identified in China kindergar...

Suspect identified in China kindergarten explosion; 8 killed

15 hrs ago

A suspect has been identified in an explosion at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China and the death toll on Friday rose to eight from a blast that struck as relatives were picking up their children at the end of the day. Police were investigating the explosion as a criminal act and said they had "targeted" a suspect, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

