Stranded and illegal, Thais rescued from China
Ten Thai nationals who became illegal migrants in China after being abandoned by their employers have been rescued by officials from the Thai embassy in Beijing, said an informed source Wednesday. They received help from Thai officials after a nephew of one of the stranded people, Anuphong Tajina, sought assistance from officials in Lampang.
