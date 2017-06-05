Starting this summer, you can get to China from ONT
ONTARIO >> On a trial basis, an airline will offer Ontario International Airport 's first service between China and the Inland Empire this summer. Dynamic International Airways, a charter airline service based out of North Carolina, is set to operate round-trip flights between Ontario and Nanchang, China, with service to begin some time in July and to run through the summer, officials announced Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Wed
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|2
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May '17
|satan
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC