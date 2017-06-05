Starting this summer, you can get to ...

Starting this summer, you can get to China from ONT

14 hrs ago

ONTARIO >> On a trial basis, an airline will offer Ontario International Airport 's first service between China and the Inland Empire this summer. Dynamic International Airways, a charter airline service based out of North Carolina, is set to operate round-trip flights between Ontario and Nanchang, China, with service to begin some time in July and to run through the summer, officials announced Thursday.

