Seven killed in China kindergarten explosion
Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead. Many parents were picking up their children when the blast occurred near the entrance of the kindergarten in Xuzhou, in the coastal province of Jiangsu, the official Xinhua news agency said on China's Twitter-like Weibo.
