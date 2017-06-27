Second landslide hits stricken site in southwest China
Paramilitary rescuers use sensors to check for signs of life in the rubble at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Monday, June 26, 2017. Rescue crews were ordered on Monday to evacuate the site of a deadly landslide in southwestern China over concerns of a second landslide, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
