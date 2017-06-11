Scientists create ultrastrong but ela...

Scientists create ultrastrong but elastic like rubber carbon material

Scientists have developed a form of ultrastrong, lightweight carbon that is hard as a diamond yet elastic like rubber and electrically conductive. "In simple terms, the material combines the best properties of graphitic- and diamond-like forms of carbon," study co-lead author Zhisheng Zhao, professor at Yanshan University, China, said in an email to Xinhua.

Chicago, IL

