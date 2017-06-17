Salmon prospects bright among China's growing middle class
Since 2011 when it zoomed past Japan, China has purchased more Alaska seafood than any nation, with purchases nearing $800 million - some 54 percent of all Alaska exports are sent to China. In Chinese culture, fish symbolize abundance and prosperity.
