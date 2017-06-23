Qantas eyes China growth but seeks ba...

Qantas eyes China growth but seeks balance

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Age

"We have to make sure we are taking advantage of the Chinese market but not forget our other markets," chief executive Alan Joyce told a tourism and transport conference in Sydney on Friday. China boasts more than 100 million travellers but Australia only gets one per cent of them, despite research showing the country is the destination Chinese tourists most want to visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 1
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,501 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC