Prominent Chinese rights activist charged with subversion after being held six months
Chinese authorities have formally charged a prominent rights activist with subversion of state power after holding him incommunicado for six months, his wife said on Tuesday. Jiang Tianyong defended high-profile dissidents and practitioners of Falun Gong, the banned spiritual movement, before being disbarred in 2009.
