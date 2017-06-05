Prominent Chinese rights activist cha...

Prominent Chinese rights activist charged with subversion after being held six months

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Chinese authorities have formally charged a prominent rights activist with subversion of state power after holding him incommunicado for six months, his wife said on Tuesday. Jiang Tianyong defended high-profile dissidents and practitioners of Falun Gong, the banned spiritual movement, before being disbarred in 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Sun Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr '17 slumdog indians 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC