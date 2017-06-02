Police: Bus driver killed Chinese, S. Korean kids in fire
Chinese police say a disgruntled driver started a fire aboard his school bus last month that killed 13 people, including 11 children from China and South Korea. A statement from the city government of Weihai says the driver in the May 9 incident had apparently been angered by the halting of his overtime bonus and night work pay.
