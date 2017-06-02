Police: Bus driver killed Chinese, S....

Police: Bus driver killed Chinese, S. Korean kids in fire

Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

Chinese police say a disgruntled driver started a fire aboard his school bus last month that killed 13 people, including 11 children from China and South Korea. A statement from the city government of Weihai says the driver in the May 9 incident had apparently been angered by the halting of his overtime bonus and night work pay.

Chicago, IL

