Photos that prove dog meat hasn't been banned after all at China's Yulin festival

China's notorious dog meat festival where thousands of dogs are slaughtered every year has begun despite claims it was set to be banned. Horrific images from the city of Yulin show the animals' bodies lying on market stalls and the meat simmering in a large wok.

