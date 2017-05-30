One dead, seven missing after blast at China petrochemical plant

Steam and smoke rise from a factory in the Guantao Chemical Industry Park in the early morning near the villages of East Luzhuang and Nansitou, Hebei province, on February 22, 2017. Photo - Reuters File Steam and smoke rise from a factory in the Guantao Chemical Industry Park in the early morning near the villages of East Luzhuang and Nansitou, Hebei province, on February 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.