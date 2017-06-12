Obesity rising in nations rich and poor, especially in kids
In this Thursday, July 24, 2008 file photo, obese patients wash their plates after lunch at the Aimin Fat Reduction Hospital in Tianjin, China. The hospital uses a combination of diet, exercise and traditional Chinese acupuncture to treat rising obesity rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|2
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May '17
|satan
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC