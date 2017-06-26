New credit crunch hits China Inc as banks rein in short-term lending

HONG KONG, June 26 China's small-to-medium companies, already weighed down by massive debt, now also face a funding squeeze as regulators push banks to rein in riskier corporate loans - including the short-term credit on which many depend. While China's large and state-backed entities maintain access to cash, smaller firms say they are finding it tougher to get loans from state-owned banks, forcing them to think twice about investments and, for some, seek costlier alternatives.

