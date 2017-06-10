New Chinese university offers degrees in making China's national liquor, mao-tai
Students at a new university in southwest China will not only be allowed to booze on campus, but will have to in order to graduate. The first batch of students will enrol this year at Moutai University in the city of Renhuai in Guizhou province, allowing people to get accredited degrees in liquor-making.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Fri
|Willis
|2
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr '17
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC