New Chinese university offers degrees in making China's national liquor, mao-tai

Students at a new university in southwest China will not only be allowed to booze on campus, but will have to in order to graduate. The first batch of students will enrol this year at Moutai University in the city of Renhuai in Guizhou province, allowing people to get accredited degrees in liquor-making.

