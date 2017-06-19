New $40K reward offered in missing Ch...

New $40K reward offered in missing Chinese scholar case

Read more: Star Tribune

Officials and the family of a Chinese scholar are offering $40,000 for information leading to an arrest in the disappearance of the woman from the University of Illinois. The family of 26-year-old Yingying Zhang announced Monday night they're working with Champaign County Crime Stoppers to offer the reward.

Chicago, IL

