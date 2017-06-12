Netanyahu blasts Palestinian 'lies' a...

Netanyahu blasts Palestinian 'lies' about Jerusalem attack

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

PM pans Abbas for failing to condemn terror, demands end to 'martyr' payments; US officials: Ramallah assured us it will address issue Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu excoriated the Palestinian Authority and its ruling Fatah party Sunday for its failure to condemn Friday's terror attack in The Old City of Jerusalem, and called for intensified international pressure on the Palestinians to end stipends to terrorists' families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Sat Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 1
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,859,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC