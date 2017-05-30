Money-movers try new legal levers

An unfamiliar Chinese name has been appearing in merger and acquisition deals across Europe. Shougang Group, a state-owned steel company that was once one of China's largest steel producers, has been prowling developed markets for assets outside its core business.

