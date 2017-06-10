Making Ivanka Trump shoes: Long hours, low pay and abuse
In this June 18, 2017, photo, a man walks out from the factory of Ganzhou Huajian International Shoe City Co., which has made shoes for the Ivanka Trump brand, in Ganzhou in southern China's Jiangxi Province. One current and two former Huajian employees who spoke to The Associated Press said they've faced 16-hour days, steep production quotas and verbal abuse on the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China landslide site evacuated over concerns of...
|Mon
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC