Lost temple discovered after 1,000 years in China
Chinese archaeologists have found a famous temple that remained hidden for nearly a millennium in China's southwestern Sichuan province. The Fugan Temple, located in downtown Chengdu, was a famous temple that lasted from the Eastern Jin Dynasty to the Southern Song Dynasty .
