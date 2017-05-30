Lost temple discovered after 1,000 ye...

Lost temple discovered after 1,000 years in China

Chinese archaeologists have found a famous temple that remained hidden for nearly a millennium in China's southwestern Sichuan province. The Fugan Temple, located in downtown Chengdu, was a famous temple that lasted from the Eastern Jin Dynasty to the Southern Song Dynasty .

