Li beckons US firms to invest in China

1 hr ago

Premier Li Keqiang meets with US delegation who were attending the ninth round of the China-US CEO and Former Senior Officials' Dialogue in Beijing. WU ZHIYI / CHINA DAILY US companies are welcome to continue investing in China and seize opportunities brought by the nation's fast-growing service industry and efforts to upgrade the manufacturing sector, Premier Li Keqiang told a visiting US delegation on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

