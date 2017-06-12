Kindergarten bombing marks latest Chinese school attack
The bombing at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China that killed eight people, including the suspected bomber, is the latest in a string of attacks on Chinese schools and students. Most are blamed on people with mental illnesses or who fault society or neighbours for failures in life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Wed
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|1
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC