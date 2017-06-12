Kindergarten bombing marks latest Chi...

Kindergarten bombing marks latest Chinese school attack

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The bombing at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China that killed eight people, including the suspected bomber, is the latest in a string of attacks on Chinese schools and students. Most are blamed on people with mental illnesses or who fault society or neighbours for failures in life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Wed Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 1
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,448 • Total comments across all topics: 281,807,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC