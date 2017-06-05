JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (JFC) Major Shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc Acquires 25,000 Shares
JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,250.00.
