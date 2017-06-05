JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (JFC) ...

JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (JFC) Major Shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc Acquires 25,000 Shares

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,250.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Sun Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr '17 slumdog indians 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC