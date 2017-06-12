Israeli police arrest 350, bolster security after Jerusalem attack
Thousands attend funeral of Staff Sgt. Major Hadas Malka; Police: A significant security presence can be felt in the area around the walls of the Old City and the different quarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Sat
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|1
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC