Islamic State claims suicide attack k...

Islamic State claims suicide attack killing at least 20 near Shi'ite holy city

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt in a market east of the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala on Friday, killing at least 20 and wounding 25, Iraqi security sources said. BEIJING China said on Friday it was monitoring U.S. military activities in the South China Sea, after two U.S. bombers conducted training flights over the disputed waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... 15 hr Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May '17 satan 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,285 • Total comments across all topics: 281,649,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC