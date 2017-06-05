Islamic State claims suicide attack killing at least 20 near Shi'ite holy city
A suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt in a market east of the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala on Friday, killing at least 20 and wounding 25, Iraqi security sources said. BEIJING China said on Friday it was monitoring U.S. military activities in the South China Sea, after two U.S. bombers conducted training flights over the disputed waters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|15 hr
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|2
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May '17
|satan
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC