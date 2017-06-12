India, China hold talks on strategic ...

India, China hold talks on strategic partnership

India on Sunday said it looks forward to strengthen its strategic partnership and mutual dialogue with China as the two sides held talks here amid differences over a host of issues including the $50 billion CPEC and India's NSG membership bid.

