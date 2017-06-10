Illegal Tiananmen Square liquor arriv...

Illegal Tiananmen Square liquor arrives in Hong Kong

A bottle of forbidden liquor produced last year by Chinese activists to mark the 1989 military crackdown on Beijing's Tiananmen Square has arrived in Hong Kong after a trip around the world. Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders on Friday unveiled the bottle of Chinese baijiu marking the date June 4, 1989, when communist leaders sent tanks and troops to retake the square from student-led protesters, leaving hundreds if not thousands dead.

