Hopes fade in China for 93 missing in landslide

Rescue workers in China pulled bodies out of piles of rock and mud on Sunday as they searched for 93 people missing a day after a landslide buried a mountain village, with some residents giving up hope of finding survivors. Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China June 25, 2017.

