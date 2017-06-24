Hopes Fade After Landslide Destroys C...

Hopes Fade After Landslide Destroys Chinese Village

11 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

Hundreds of rescue workers tapped, poked and dug through the earth and rubble left by a landslide that smothered a village in southwestern China on Saturday, looking for signs of survivors among the 100 or more people who were missing. But as night fell, hopes of pulling many alive from the rocks and earth dimmed.

