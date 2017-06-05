Gunvor Singapore executive charged by Chinese prosecutors in oil probe -document
Chinese prosecutors have charged an employee of Swiss commodity trader Gunvor Group who has been held for a year for allegedly smuggling fuel and evading taxes on sales from the Philippines, according to a legal document viewed by Reuters. In May last year, Chinese authorities seized a tanker and detained several people as part of a probe into suspected tax evasion on imported oil.
