Global Water Technologies announces 2017 China BlueTech Award finalist

One of the first technologies introduced in the China market was an innovative manhole and pipe rehabilitation system developed by Iowa-based AP/M Permaform.a a Global Water Technologies also partnered with a research institute in China to commercialize the technology in that market. Working together, the patented PERMAFORMA system was deployed to reline manholes using a proprietary spincast system and custom blends of concrete and corrosion-resistant bonding agents.

