Ghana is ready for big things - Bawumia to China Exim Bank

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has challenged the investor community to take advantage of Ghana's competitive advantages, especially within the West Africa sub-region, to make significant investments that would bring them appreciable returns. The Akufo-Addo government, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia indicated, is looking for "significant investments to do big things" and is putting the necessary legislative and policy framework in place to ensure the private sector thrives in a business-friendly environment.

Chicago, IL

