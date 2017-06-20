German ambassador to China calls for release of bishop
Germany's ambassador to China has called on authorities to end the confinement of a Catholic bishop, seen as evidence of the suppression of the church within the officially atheistic country. Ambassador Michael Clauss says Bishop Shao Zhumin appears to be confined at home after having been forced to move to unknown locations four times in less than a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|15 hr
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|1
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC