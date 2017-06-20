German ambassador to China calls for ...

German ambassador to China calls for release of bishop

Germany's ambassador to China has called on authorities to end the confinement of a Catholic bishop, seen as evidence of the suppression of the church within the officially atheistic country. Ambassador Michael Clauss says Bishop Shao Zhumin appears to be confined at home after having been forced to move to unknown locations four times in less than a year.

