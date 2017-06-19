Funding scramble squeezes China's borrowers despite PBOC injections
Generous money injections by China's central bank are helping to maintain some calm in the country's financial markets, but market rates are persistently high, reflecting worries that liquidity conditions remain unusually tight. Rates on 14-day repos climbed to 5.3 percent on Monday, their highest late April, showing that a large gap remains between the supply of funding and demand from banks.
