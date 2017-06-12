Fugitive Chinese billionaire faces charges in New York

Guo Wengui, often presented as China's "most wanted," faces a lawsuit in his new home in New York for US$50 million over outstanding debts. WASHINGTON: A Chinese billionaire who made allegations of high-level corruption against Communist Party officials in his homeland and is wanted by authorities in Beijing is facing a lawsuit in New York where he now lives, lawyers said on Monday .

