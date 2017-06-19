Ford's China move casts new cloud on ...

Ford's China move casts new cloud on Mexican carmaking

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ford is pictured at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand March 28, 2017. ) in Mexico has raised the specter of Chinese competition for local carmaking, adding to pressure on the industry after repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to saddle it with punitive tariffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 1
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,985,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC