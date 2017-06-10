Family say Chinese human rights campaigner formally arrested
The wife and father of a prominent Chinese human rights campaigner say police have told the family he has been formally arrested and has dismissed his lawyers. Legal activist Jiang Tianyong disappeared in November after publicizing the plights of the families of lawyers who had been detained in a crackdown on rights activists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|21 hr
|Willis
|2
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Thu
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr '17
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC