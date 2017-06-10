Family say Chinese human rights campa...

Family say Chinese human rights campaigner formally arrested

The wife and father of a prominent Chinese human rights campaigner say police have told the family he has been formally arrested and has dismissed his lawyers. Legal activist Jiang Tianyong disappeared in November after publicizing the plights of the families of lawyers who had been detained in a crackdown on rights activists.

