Family nanny held after blaze kills mother and three children in eastern China
A mother and three children were killed in eastern China in a suspected arson case by the family's nanny, prompting fierce debate over class tensions in the country. The nanny was detained over the weekend after police confirmed a fire had deliberately been started at the family's high-rise apartment in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province at about 5am last Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China landslide site evacuated over concerns of...
|21 hr
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC