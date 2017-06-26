Family nanny held after blaze kills m...

Family nanny held after blaze kills mother and three children in eastern China

13 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

A mother and three children were killed in eastern China in a suspected arson case by the family's nanny, prompting fierce debate over class tensions in the country. The nanny was detained over the weekend after police confirmed a fire had deliberately been started at the family's high-rise apartment in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province at about 5am last Thursday.

