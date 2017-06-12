Ex-trade minister's China links queried

The Turnbull government has defended the integrity of former trade minister Andrew Robb amid controversy over his links to China and a $880,000 job post-politics. Mr Robb, the architect of the China-Australia free trade agreement, walked straight out of parliament last year and into a job with a billionaire closely aligned to the Chinese Communist Party.

Chicago, IL

